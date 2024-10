Leonard (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Leonard has not been able to practice this week due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 6 against the Broncos. The Chargers enter Monday's game with a banged up secondary as Ja'Sir Taylor (leg) and Kristian Fulton (hamstring) are both listed as questionable. Leonard's next chance at suiting up will be Week 8 against the Saints on Oct. 27.