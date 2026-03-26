DeAngelo Malone News: Visits Tampa Bay

Malone (ankle) visited the Bucs on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old edge rusher appeared in nine regular-season games for the Falcons last season, operating primarily on special teams, before he was placed on injured reserve in November. Malone has made 58 career regular-season appearances across four seasons, producing 59 tackles (32 solo), including 3.0 sacks.