DeAngelo Malone headshot

DeAngelo Malone News: Visits Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Malone (ankle) visited the Bucs on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old edge rusher appeared in nine regular-season games for the Falcons last season, operating primarily on special teams, before he was placed on injured reserve in November. Malone has made 58 career regular-season appearances across four seasons, producing 59 tackles (32 solo), including 3.0 sacks.

DeAngelo Malone
 Free Agent
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