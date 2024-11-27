Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Deatrich Wise headshot

Deatrich Wise Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Wise (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wise has missed each of the Patriots' last two games after sustaining a foot injury in the team's Week 10 win over the Bears, but Wednesday's limited session suggests he could be nearing a return. The 30-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 13, when the Patriots host the Colts.

Deatrich Wise
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now