Deatrich Wise Injury: Limited Wednesday
Wise (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Wise has missed each of the Patriots' last two games after sustaining a foot injury in the team's Week 10 win over the Bears, but Wednesday's limited session suggests he could be nearing a return. The 30-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up in Week 13, when the Patriots host the Colts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now