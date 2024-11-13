Deatrich Wise Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Wise (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Wise appears to have picked up a foot injury in the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Bears, despite playing 37 total snaps (27 defensive and 10 on special teams) and recording 2.0 sacks and one pass defended. The Arkansas product likely needs to practice in a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 11, when the Patriots host the Rams.