Deatrich Wise headshot

Deatrich Wise Injury: Not playing in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 9:27am

Wise (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Rams, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Wise will miss his first game of the season after being unable to practice all week due to a foot injury. His absence will be a blow to New England's pass rush, as Wise had notched 3.0 sacks over his previous two contests. Eric Johnson may see more defensive snaps in Wise's stead.

Deatrich Wise
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
