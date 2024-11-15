Deatrich Wise Injury: Questionable for Week 11
Wise (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
Despite Wise recorded three consecutive DNPs during the Patriots' week of practice, he still has a chance to suit up Sunday. However, these DNPs are likely an indication that Wise will be sidelined in Week 11. If that's the case, expect Jeremiah Pharms to see increased work with the Patriots' first-team defense.
