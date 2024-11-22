Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Deatrich Wise headshot

Deatrich Wise Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Wise (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman upgraded to limited work Friday after opening New England's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, suggesting that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. However, if Wise is sidelined due to his foot injury, Daniel Ekuale will likely serve as the Patriots' top rotational defensive end.

Deatrich Wise
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now