Deatrich Wise News: Good to go against Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Wise (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Wise will return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a foot injury. The 2017 fourth-round pick has logged 22 tackles (14 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and three passes defensed across 10 regular-season games. Wise and Daniel Ekuale will serve in a rotational role at defensive end with starters Christian Barmore and Keion White.

