Wise finished Sunday's 30-13 loss to San Francisco with six tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended.

Wise was the only Patriots defender to register a sack Sunday, as he took down Brock Purdy for a five-yard loss midway through the second quarter. Wise has registered a sack in each of his last two games, and for the season he's up to 10 tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions.