Decamerion Richardson News: Productive rookie campaign
Richardson finished the 2024 season with 46 total tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups across 12 games.
Richardson missed the first five games of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury, but once he returned, he provided the Raiders with a valuable addition to the secondary. The rookie finished with the third-highest amount of tackles ar cornerback on the team, finishing behind Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs. Richardson could step into a more prominent role in 2025 with Hobbs heading into the offseason as a free agent.
