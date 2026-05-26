DeCarlos Nicholson headshot

DeCarlos Nicholson Injury: Dropped by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Nicholson (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Browns on Tuesday.

The USC product has yet to appear in an NFL game after posting 42 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defensed, with one interception, across 13 appearances during his final collegiate season in 2025. Nicholson, who went undrafted this past April, will land on Cleveland's injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

DeCarlos Nicholson
 Free Agent
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