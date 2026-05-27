DeCarlos Nicholson Injury: Reverts to Browns' IR

Nicholson (undisclosed) reverted from waivers to the Browns' injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's not immediately clear what kind of injury Nicholson is working through, but he's now on track to spend the entire 2026 season on IR unless he's able to negotiate an injury settlement with the team. For now, his absence could free up additional opportunities for fellow rookie undrafted free agent cornerbacks Nate Evans and Michael Coats.