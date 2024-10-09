Dee Alford Injury: Enters protocol

Alford was placed in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in last Thursday's 36-30 win over the Buccaneers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Alford suffered the injury in the first quarter and was not allowed to return to the game. In his absence, Antonio Hamilton took over slot corner duties and recorded two combined tackles. Hamilton will likely be tasked with that role again if Alford doesn't get clearance to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers.