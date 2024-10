Alford (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Alford was placed in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in the first quarter of the Falcons' Week 5 win over the Buccaneers, so Wednesday's limited session comes as no surprise. The 26-year-old cornerback will still need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion process in order to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.