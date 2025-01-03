Dee Alford News: Cleared to play Sunday

Alford (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Alford has missed just one game this season and enters Week 18 with 76 tackles (56 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups and one forced fumble as one of Atlanta's starting outside cornerbacks. Sunday's Week 18 contest has playoff implications for the Falcons, who are still alive for the NFC South title.