Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dee Alford headshot

Dee Alford News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Alford (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Alford has missed just one game this season and enters Week 18 with 76 tackles (56 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups and one forced fumble as one of Atlanta's starting outside cornerbacks. Sunday's Week 18 contest has playoff implications for the Falcons, who are still alive for the NFC South title.

Dee Alford
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now