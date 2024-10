Alford recorded nine tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defensed during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Saints.

After a quiet start to the campaign, Alford has racked up 19 tackles (15 solo) over the last two weeks. The slot cornerback also recorded his first career full sack - he had a split sack during his rookie season in 2022. With Mike Hughes moving outside this season, Alford appears to be thriving in a starting role.