Dee Alford headshot

Dee Alford News: Past hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Alford (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Alford was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury that forced him to be sidelined against the Broncos in Week 11, but he looks to be on track to play Sunday against the Chargers. Through 10 regular-season games, Alford has logged 54 tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sack, and six pass defensed.

Dee Alford
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
