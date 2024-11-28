Dee Alford News: Past hamstring injury

Alford (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Alford was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury that forced him to be sidelined against the Broncos in Week 11, but he looks to be on track to play Sunday against the Chargers. Through 10 regular-season games, Alford has logged 54 tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sack, and six pass defensed.