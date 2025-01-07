Dee Alford News: Sets new career highs

Alford finished with 83 tackles (61 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble, all career-best marks, across 16 games in 2024.

The slot cornerback also played on a majority of the defensive snaps in 12 of his 16 games. In 2022, Alford signed a three-year, $2.57-million contract with the Falcons. Now, he'll become a restricted free agent, meaning Atlanta can match any offer from another team.