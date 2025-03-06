Fantasy Football
Dee Alford News: Will be unrestricted free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 11:20am

Atlanta will not tender Alford's contract, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Alford is coming off a season in which he set a career high in tackles (83), though that may partially have been a function of his being less dominant in coverage than he was during his first two years as a pro. He'll be free to make a deal with any bidder when the legal tampering period begins on March 10.

Dee Alford
Atlanta Falcons
