Dee Alford News: Will be unrestricted free agent
Atlanta will not tender Alford's contract, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Alford is coming off a season in which he set a career high in tackles (83), though that may partially have been a function of his being less dominant in coverage than he was during his first two years as a pro. He'll be free to make a deal with any bidder when the legal tampering period begins on March 10.
