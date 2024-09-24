Dee Alford: Tallies 10 tackles Week 3

Alford finished Sunday's 22-17 loss to Kansas City with 10 tackles (seven solo).

Alford was the second-leading scorer for the Falcons on Sunday behind Troy Andersen (12). After playing just 29 defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Steelers, Alford has played 98 snaps on defense over the last two regular season games and has established himself as the slot corner alongside starters A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes. Alford has 17 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defended through the first three games of the year.