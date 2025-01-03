Fantasy Football
Dee Eskridge Injury: Dealing with finger injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Eskridge (finger) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 2021 second-round pick from Western Michigan was a late addition to the Dolphins' injury report, popping up as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a finger issue. He's now in jeopardy of missing Miami's regular-season finale, and Raheem Mostert will likely serve as the Dolphins' top kick returner if Eskridge is sidelined in Week 18.

