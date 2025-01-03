Dee Eskridge Injury: Dealing with finger injury

Eskridge (finger) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 2021 second-round pick from Western Michigan was a late addition to the Dolphins' injury report, popping up as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a finger issue. He's now in jeopardy of missing Miami's regular-season finale, and Raheem Mostert will likely serve as the Dolphins' top kick returner if Eskridge is sidelined in Week 18.