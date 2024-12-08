Fantasy Football
Dee Eskridge Injury: Hurts knee, questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Eskridge is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 14 game against the Jets due to a knee injury.

Eskridge was hurt while blocking on a kickoff returning in the second quarter, and it's unclear if he'll be able to re-enter Sunday's contest. The fourth-year wideout has played primarily on special teams this year and has two catches for 36 yards on offense over four games.

