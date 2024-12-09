Dee Eskridge Injury: Slated to miss Week 15

Eskridge (knee) has already been ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Texans, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Eskridge exited early Week 14 against the Jets, and whatever the injury is, it appears significant enough to quickly rule the Western Michigan product out for the Dolphins' next matchup. Kelly does note, however, that there are no plans to put Eskridge on IR. He'll have the opportunity to return to play Week 16 against the 49ers.