Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dee Eskridge headshot

Dee Eskridge Injury: Still working through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Eskridge (knee) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eskridge was sidelined for the Dolphins' Week 15 loss to the Texans due to a knee injury he suffered the week prior against the Jets. He'll have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the 49ers on Sunday. Malik Washington would be slated to serve as the Dolphins' primary returner on kickoffs and punts if Eskridge were to be sidelined.

Dee Eskridge
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now