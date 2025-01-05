Fantasy Football
Dee Eskridge headshot

Dee Eskridge Injury: Won't play Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Eskridge (finger) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Eskridge popped up on Friday's injury report due to a finger injury, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2021 first-round pick appeared in six regular-season games, catching all three of his targets for 44 yards while adding 146 kick return yards. Raheem Mostert and Malik Washington are the top two candidates to return kicks Sunday due to Eskridge's absence.

Dee Eskridge
Miami Dolphins
