Eskridge signed with Miami's active roster off the practice squad Friday.

Eskridge was previously elevated from the practice squad in Weeks 3 and Week 4, but he now has a permanent spot on the 53-man roster. He'll provide depth in a banged-up Dolphins wide receiver room that also includes Tyreek Hill (foot), Jaylen Waddle (quadriceps), Odell Beckham and Malik Washington.