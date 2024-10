The Dolphins elevated Eskridge to their active roster ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Titans.

The 2021 second-round pick's elevation provides depth in Miami's wide-receiver room, as only Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios were without injury designations. Expect Eskridge to serve as a depth piece in the Dolphins' WR corps while also potentially providing some value on special teams.