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Dee Eskridge News: Past toe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 2:00pm

Eskridge (toe) worked out with the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 29-year-old wideout from Western Michigan missed the Dolphins' final two regular-season games last season due to a toe injury. However, his workout with the Texans on Wednesday suggests he's moved past the issue. Eskridge had the most productive season of his career in 2025, accumulating 726 kick-return yards across just 13 contests. If signed by Houston, he could compete for a similar special-teams role.

Dee Eskridge
 Free Agent
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