Dee Eskridge News: Re-signs with Miami
The Dolphins re-signed Eskridge (finger) on Wednesday.
Eskridge dealt with injuries in 2024, but he showed enough across his six regular-season appearances with Miami to convince the team to re-sign him. The gadget player and return man missed the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Jets in Week 18 due to a finger issue, but he projects to be at 100 percent health for the start of offseason activities.
