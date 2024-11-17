Dee Williams Injury: Done for rest of Sunday

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

Williams suffered an ankle injury early in the second half Sunday, ultimately being carted off the field, bringing his day to a premature end. Kenny McIntosh and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are candidates to see increased reps on kick returns and punt returns while Josh Jobe will likely see an uptick in usage at cornerback for the rest of the game.