Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dee Williams headshot

Dee Williams Injury: Inactive for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Williams (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Williams popped up on Thursday's injury report as a DNP due to a toe injury. He was able to log a limited practice Friday, but the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined Sunday. Art Green and Cor'Dale Flott will serve as the Giants' backup outside corners behind Adoree' Jackson and Deonte Banks due to Williams' injury.

Dee Williams
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now