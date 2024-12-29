Dee Williams Injury: Inactive for Week 17

Williams (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Williams popped up on Thursday's injury report as a DNP due to a toe injury. He was able to log a limited practice Friday, but the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined Sunday. Art Green and Cor'Dale Flott will serve as the Giants' backup outside corners behind Adoree' Jackson and Deonte Banks due to Williams' injury.