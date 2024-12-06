Dee Williams News: Picked up by Big Blue

The Giants claimed Williams off waivers Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Williams, who was waived by the Seahawks on Thursday, appeared in all 12 of Seattle's games before being waived, recording 254 kick return and 111 punt return yards while playing almost strictly on special-teams (four defensive snaps and 131 on special teams). He'll likely play a similar role with the Giants and could serve as the team's top return man in a Week 14 matchup against the Saints.