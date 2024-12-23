Dee Winters Injury: Nursing chest injury

Winters (chest) is considered to be day-to-day with a chest injury heading into Week 17, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Winters appears to have picked up a chest injury in the team's loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, recording eight total tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed while playing 49 defensive snaps and 14 snaps on special teams in the contest. The linebacker's status at practice will be worth keeping an eye on ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Lions in Week 17.