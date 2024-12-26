Dee Winters News: Appears to be past chest injury

Winters (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Winters picked up a chest issue in Sunday's loss to Miami, but his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests that he's not dealing with a major injury. The second-year linebacker didn't appear to be hampered at all against the Dolphins, as he recorded season-high marks with eight tackles and 49 defensive snaps. Winters will likely start opposite Fred Warner on Monday against Detroit, with Dre Greenlaw (calf) ruled out for the remainder of the season.