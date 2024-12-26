Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dee Winters headshot

Dee Winters News: Appears to be past chest injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 6:00pm

Winters (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Winters picked up a chest issue in Sunday's loss to Miami, but his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests that he's not dealing with a major injury. The second-year linebacker didn't appear to be hampered at all against the Dolphins, as he recorded season-high marks with eight tackles and 49 defensive snaps. Winters will likely start opposite Fred Warner on Monday against Detroit, with Dre Greenlaw (calf) ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Dee Winters
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now