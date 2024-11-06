Fantasy Football
Dee Winters News: Full participant in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Winters (concussion) was a full participant in San Francisco's practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Winters suffered a concussion during the team's Week 8 win over the Cowboys but has now cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 24-year-old should be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Buccaneers where he can contribute on both defense and special teams.

