Dee Winters News: Full participant in practice
Winters (concussion) was a full participant in San Francisco's practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
Winters suffered a concussion during the team's Week 8 win over the Cowboys but has now cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 24-year-old should be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Buccaneers where he can contribute on both defense and special teams.
