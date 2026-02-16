Dee Winters headshot

Dee Winters News: Racks up 101 tackles as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Winters recorded 101 tackles (67 solo) and an interception in 17 regular-season games with the 49ers in 2025.

Winters took over the starting role vacated by Dre Greenlaw's departure to Denver this past offseason. The third-year linebacker played the most snaps of his career (1,010) while cracking the century mark in combined tackles for IDP managers. Fred Warner (ankle) should be ready to reclaim his spot in the middle of San Francisco's defense in 2026, and Winters' strong play has put him in prime position to start alongside Warner for the final year of his rookie contract.

Dee Winters
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
