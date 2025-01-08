Dee Winters News: Starts 10 games in second season
Winters finished the 2024 season with 44 tackles (26 solo) and four pass breakups across 15 games.
Taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Winters didn't make a single start as a rookie but played an elevated role on defense in 2024, starting 10 of the 15 games in which he appeared. Winters essentially played an every-down role over the final two weeks, perhaps giving the coaching staff a look at if he can fill that spot over the course of the season should the 49ers be unable to re-sign Dre Greenlaw in free agency.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now