Dee Winters News: Traded to Dallas
The 49ers traded Winters to the Cowboys on Friday in exchange for the 152nd pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A sixth-round draft pick in 2023, Winters took Dre Greenlaw's starting spot at weakside linebacker last year, when the former posted a career-high 101 total tackles and five pass defenses (including a pick-six) across 17 regular-season games. Winters' spot on the Cowboys' first-team defense is far from guaranteed as he'll face competition from DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) and Shemar James for a starting spot at inside linebacker.
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