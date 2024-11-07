Deebo Samuel Injury: Another limited practice

Samuel (rib/oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

For a second straight session to begin Week 10 prep, Samuel was donning a blue non-contact jersey, per Wagoner. The rib and oblique injuries stem from a Week 8 win against the Cowboys, so the 49ers' ensuing Week 9 bye hasn't allowed Samuel to get back to 100 percent just yet. In the end, though, Friday's practice report may clear up his status ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.