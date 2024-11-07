Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Deebo Samuel headshot

Deebo Samuel Injury: Another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 3:44pm

Samuel (rib/oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

For a second straight session to begin Week 10 prep, Samuel was donning a blue non-contact jersey, per Wagoner. The rib and oblique injuries stem from a Week 8 win against the Cowboys, so the 49ers' ensuing Week 9 bye hasn't allowed Samuel to get back to 100 percent just yet. In the end, though, Friday's practice report may clear up his status ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now