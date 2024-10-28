Deebo Samuel Injury: Day to day with oblique/ribs issue

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel has been diagnosed with rib and oblique strains and is day to day, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The bye is coming at the right time for the 49ers, who have a laundry list of injuries and keep adding to it. Samuel was recovering from pneumonia last week and now will nurse these latest injuries over the course of the off week. It sounds like he's avoided anything serious, but there are unlikely to be any updates on Samuel until the 49ers return to practice next week.