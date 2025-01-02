Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deebo Samuel headshot

Deebo Samuel Injury: DNP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Samuel (ribs/wrist) won't take part in Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel has yet to mix into drills this week due to two health concerns and thus may need to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona. With Brock Purdy (elbow) unlikely to play this weekend, Samuel will be on the receiving end of passes from Joshua Dobbs, assuming the wide receiver is active.

Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now