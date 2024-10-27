Deebo Samuel Injury: Hurts ribs on SNF

Samuel (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares reports.

Samuel had been playing effectively despite battling pneumonia over the week leading up to the game, but he injured his ribs in the second half. He caught four of seven targets for 71 yards while adding four rushing attempts for 15 yards prior to the injury. That production didn't include a 66-yard touchdown catch that was nullified by a holding penalty in the second quarter.