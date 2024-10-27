Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Deebo Samuel headshot

Deebo Samuel Injury: Hurts ribs on SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 8:53pm

Samuel (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares reports.

Samuel had been playing effectively despite battling pneumonia over the week leading up to the game, but he injured his ribs in the second half. He caught four of seven targets for 71 yards while adding four rushing attempts for 15 yards prior to the injury. That production didn't include a 66-yard touchdown catch that was nullified by a holding penalty in the second quarter.

Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News