Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel Injury: Limited again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Samuel (wrist) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A wrist injury has contained Samuel to a blue non-contact jersey during the first two sessions of Week 7 prep, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. There hasn't been any word that Samuel is in danger of missing Sunday's huge matchup with the Chiefs, but he may enter the weekend with a designation for that contest, which would be revealed on Friday's practice report.

Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers
