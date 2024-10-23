Deebo Samuel Injury: No practice Wednesday, may play Sunday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (illness) won't practice Wednesday but has a chance to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Samuel was able to handle just four offensive snaps during this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to an illness, which was clarified as pneumonia by Shanahan on Monday. A stay in the hospital was ordered up for Samuel, but he was discharged as of Tuesday. Considering Shanahan's comments Wednesday, Samuel's status now will be one to watch, as the 49ers are particularly banged-up in the skill positions at the moment.