Samuel managed to play through his heel injury in Washington's last two games, but his status now looks legitimately up in the air for Week 7 after back-to-back missed practices. It's possible the Commanders are simply taking a cautious approach to Samuel's activity level, but he may have to return as at least a limited participant Friday in order to have a realistic shot at suiting up for Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice but downgraded to being deemed a non-participant Thursday.