Deebo Samuel Injury: To be limited Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (oblique/ribs) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

In the 49ers' last game Sunday, Oct. 27 versus the Cowboys, Samuel exited early with a rib injury, and Shanahan termed his health concerns rib and oblique strains one day later. With a Week 9 bye to rest up, Samuel will ease into Week 10 prep and have two more chances to log a full practice before potentially entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.