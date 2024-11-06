Deebo Samuel Injury: Will be limited Wednesday

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (oblique/ribs) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

In the 49ers' last game Oct. 27 versus the Cowboys, Samuel exited early with a rib injury, with Shanahan relaying a day later that the wideout was tending to both rib and oblique strains. With a Week 9 bye to rest up, Samuel will ease into Week 10 prep and have two more chances to log a full practice before potentially entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.