Deebo Samuel News: Another disappointing showing

Samuel brought in three of seven targets for 16 yards, rushed twice for three yards and returned two kickoffs for 72 yards in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The biggest play of Samuel's night came on the 41-yard kickoff return he rattled off to start the 49ers' final possession, and the horse collar tackle he was brought down with tacked on an additional 15 yards. Samuel's work on offense was once again highly underwhelming, however, and he's now finished with 22 receiving yards or fewer in five straight contests. Samuel's next opportunity to reverse his fortunes comes in a Week 16 road battle against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 22.