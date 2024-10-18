Deebo Samuel News: Cleared for Super Bowl rematch

Samuel (wrist) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

One of the toughest wide receivers in the league, Samuel never figured to miss a Super Bowl rematch (2x) with a wrist injury. He even shed his non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, and there could be a bit more weight placed on him and Brandon Aiyuk in the absence of No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings, who was ruled out Friday with a hip injury.