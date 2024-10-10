Deebo Samuel News: Eclipses century mark in win

Samuel brought in three of five targets for 102 yards and a touchdown, rushed four times for 15 yards and returned two kickoffs for 52 yards in the 49ers' 36-24 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Samuel was coming off a disappointing one-catch, 11-yard performance against the Cardinals four days earlier, but his 76-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter ensured he'd have a much better fantasy night Thursday. Samuel would end up adding another two grabs for 26 yards, allowing him to narrowly post his second 100-yard effort of the campaign. Samuel's rush-attempt total was also his highest since Week 1, and he could be even busier in a Week 7 home showdown against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 20.